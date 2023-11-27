Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $686,000.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

