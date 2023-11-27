Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.05. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 5,611 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

