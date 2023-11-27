Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.13

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.13 and last traded at $270.85, with a volume of 22134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.18 per share, with a total value of $10,223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

