Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 903,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,266. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

