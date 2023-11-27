Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.85.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $796.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

