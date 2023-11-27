Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $793.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.85.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

