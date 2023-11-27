Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 2,709,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

