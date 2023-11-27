Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 27th (ARX, FRT, JMAT, JMPLY, MDLZ, MELI, RMV, ROKU, TEVA, TOUR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 27th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$26.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$24.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($25.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.02).

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 675 ($8.44) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 660 ($8.26).

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Cannonball Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

