Essential Properties Realty Trust’s (EPRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 489,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,710. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

