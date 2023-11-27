ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.35. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 284,732 shares.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $633.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

