ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.3 %

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 2,670.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.