Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
