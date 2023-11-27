Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 43,693 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

