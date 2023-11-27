EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. 2,014,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,245,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EVgo by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in EVgo by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 611,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 157,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EVgo by 27.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

