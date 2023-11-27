Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,338 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolv Technologies worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,534. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

EVLV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,030. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

