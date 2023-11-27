Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EXPE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. 1,361,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,619. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $10,140,125. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

