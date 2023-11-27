Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 4.2%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 55,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 433,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Exscientia by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.