Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Extendicare Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of EXETF opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
About Extendicare
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.