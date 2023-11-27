Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,083.53

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,083.53 and last traded at $1,073.75, with a volume of 16888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,069.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $922.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.03.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.