F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.50

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 32800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

