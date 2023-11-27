Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.94

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 137904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

