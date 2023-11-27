Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 6.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 430,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 306,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $967.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.