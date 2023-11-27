Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,825,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $263,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 2,400,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,887. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

