Financial Comparison: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waitr and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 2 5 2 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has a consensus price target of $19.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Waitr.

Waitr has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $111.80 million 0.01 -$206.79 million N/A N/A DLocal $418.92 million 11.91 $108.68 million $0.45 38.33

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% DLocal 24.09% 39.42% 17.35%

Summary

DLocal beats Waitr on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

