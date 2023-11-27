Financial Comparison: Prime Medicine (PRME) vs. Its Competitors

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) is one of 288 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Prime Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prime Medicine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prime Medicine Competitors 1289 4563 11831 194 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 197.52%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 79.47%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Prime Medicine and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million -$121.82 million -3.59 Prime Medicine Competitors $705.75 million $86.60 million -3.29

Prime Medicine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83% Prime Medicine Competitors -4,349.09% -164.05% -47.19%

Summary

Prime Medicine beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

