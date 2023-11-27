Financial Review: Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royale Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $49.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Royale Energy.

This table compares Royale Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.37 $773.24 million $7.77 4.77

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97%

Volatility and Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Royale Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

