Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX) Insider Neil Sheather Acquires 838,457 Shares

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) insider Neil Sheather purchased 838,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,229.68 ($132,387.95).

Neil Sheather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finexia Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 17th, Neil Sheather acquired 107,669 shares of Finexia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$33,377.39 ($21,958.81).

Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Finexia Financial Group Announces Dividend

About Finexia Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Finexia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management, advisory, and market trading services in Australia. The company operates through Private Credit, Funds and Asset Management, and Stockbroking and Corporate Advisory segments. It offers equity capital markets services to retail and wholesale clients; share market trading and advisory services comprising equities, options, commodities, foreign exchange, and CFDs; commercial and private lending, and capital and lending services; and broking and financial, as well as broker retail administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finexia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finexia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.