Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.35 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.