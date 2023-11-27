First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. First Bancorp of Indiana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.49.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
