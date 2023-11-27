First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.
About First Citizens BancShares
