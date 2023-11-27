First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stake Reduced by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.96% of First Community worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

