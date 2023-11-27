First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.954 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
FN stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.70. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. The business had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1931567 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 125,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
