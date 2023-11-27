First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares None Dividend of $0.95

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.954 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$38.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1931567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FN

Insider Activity

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 125,962 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.