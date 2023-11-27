First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 5.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $631,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,604 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 121.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after buying an additional 203,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

FSLR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

