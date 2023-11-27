First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 65,039 shares.The stock last traded at $55.35 and had previously closed at $55.06.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.