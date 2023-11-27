First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 379,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

