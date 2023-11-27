First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

RDVY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,638. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.