First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,607 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

