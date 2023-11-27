First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,607 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.92.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.