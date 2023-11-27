First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Western Financial makes up about 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.08% of First Western Financial worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,749. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.69.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

