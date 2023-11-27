Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.95. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

