Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.63

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.63 and last traded at $126.53, with a volume of 2325556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 1,255,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

