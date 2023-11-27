Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $22.28. Foot Locker shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 1,008,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

