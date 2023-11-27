Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.39

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 42604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Forge Global Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,668,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,390,839.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

