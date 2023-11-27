Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires 135,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 2.7% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Software worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,278. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $74,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,317.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,134 shares of company stock worth $27,180,278 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

