Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.21. 52,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,513. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.50.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

