Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 273,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

