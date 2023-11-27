Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. IMAX accounts for 1.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.37% of IMAX worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

IMAX Trading Down 1.0 %

IMAX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 377,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

