Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 1.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 266.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 16.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $45.15. 266,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.