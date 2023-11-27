Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of HashiCorp worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,742.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,800 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. 480,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

