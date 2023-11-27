Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 1.8% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.26% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 328,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,800. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

